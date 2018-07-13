Lincolnshire motorbike star Ivan Lintin in critical condition

Lincolnshire motorbike star Ivan Lintin was critically injured in an incident in which another rider was killed in the Isle of Man yesterday (Thursday).

According to reports, Mr Linton - who lives in Bardney - is being treated in hospital although no details have been released about his condition.

The incident happened during the Southern 100 road race.

Reports state four bikes were involved.

His fellow competitor James Cowton, who was 26 and from Driffield in East Yorkshire, died.

Sports fans across the region have been shocked by the news.

Officials at Cadwell Park - where both riders competed - are among the many people who have sent in tributes.