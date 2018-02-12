Lincolnshire Police join fight to tackle knife crime

Starting today (Monday), Lincolnshire Police will be joining other forces across the country in a week-long operation to tackle knife crime.

In Lincolnshire, knife crime has risen by four per cent - from 196 incidents in June 2016 to 204 incidents in June 2017.

In England and Wales, knife crime has risen by 21 per cent - so the National Police Chiefs Council has created a targeted week of action - Operation Sceptre.

This week, forces across the country will conduct weapon sweeps, engage with affected communities and test if retailers will sell knives to young people.

Inspector for Lincoln, Steve Williamson, said: “Lincolnshire remains an incredibly safe place to live in or visit and we work hard all-year-round to educate people about the dangers of knives.

“Thankfully we don’t experience the levels of knife crime that some parts of the country do and we are working hard to keep it that way.

“We are supporting the week by speaking with communities but we won’t rule out further action in the future.

“During this week we will be visiting young people in schools in Boston and please look out for us in Lincoln’s city centre where we will be to answer any questions you have.

“Part of this campaign is also about raising awareness at transport hubs, so we are looking at working with those including the bus station in Lincoln.

“Raising awareness for us is very much an ongoing thing, but if anyone suspects that someone is carrying a knife please contact us and we will attend straight away to search that person.”

Carrying certain knives or bladed articles without good reason or lawful authority is an offence.

• In an emergency where there is danger to life that relates to knife crime, call 999. For other concerns relating to knife crime, call 101.