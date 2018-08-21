Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable ‘happy with G4S partnership’

Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable, Bill Skelly, has said that in light of the news relating to G4S and Birmingham Prison yesterday (August 20), he wishes to affirm the force’s satisfaction with their strategic partner G4S and the services they provide the force.

Mr Skelly said: “I think it is appropriate to re-state that we continue to value the relationship we have with our strategic partner, G4S.

“Our satisfaction remains high with the contract now in its seventh year of ten years. They continue to provide good service and excellent value for money to the people of Lincolnshire.”

Lincolnshire Police entered into the ten year contract with G4S, now known as G4S Policing Services, in 2012.

This includes the provision of support to policing operations including information technology, the Force Control Room, custody suites (including the ‘street to suite’ initiative), firearms licensing, the vehicle fleet and its servicing, human resources including recruiting, officer and staff training, criminal justice services and administrative support for the estate infrastructure, as well as the staffing of police station front offices.