Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable in running for top Police Scotland job

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire has shown his support for the county’s Chief Constable who is bidding for the top police job in Scotland.

PCC Marc Jones Tweeted his support for Chief Constable Bill Skelly who is apparently one of three applicants in the running to become the next Chief Constable od Police Scotland.

The vacancy has arisen since the departure of Phil Gormley who left earliet this year amid bullying allegations.

Mr Jones tweeted: “I’m fully supportive of @lincspolice CC Bill Skelly’s application to become new Chief of @policescotland . His drive for wellbeing of officers and staff, innovative use of tech to transform service and leading on workforce reform set him apart. Outstanding leader. #ourlosstheirgain .”

Mr Skelly, 51, who took his present role in February last year, is a former Lothian and Borders police officer from Scotland and has also spent time in a leading role as Deputy Chief Constable with Devon and Cornwall Police. He is in the running for the £216,549-a-year job at Police Scotland.

He previously applied unsuccessfully for the post in 2015, and subsequently took up the post of Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary for Scotland.

The new chief will be responsible for more than 22,000 officers and staff.

Police Scotland Interim Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has also applied for the post, as well as Deputy Chief Constable Johnny Gwynne.