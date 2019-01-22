Lincolnshire safety chief pledges to cut road casualties

Police and road safety organisations have pledged to renew efforts to reduce casualty numbers on Lincolnshire’s roads after a grim year in 2018 which saw an increase in fatalities.

Despite no great increase in collisions, figures show there were significantly more fatal collisions according to the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP), a scheme supported by the emergency services and the county council.

John Siddle, from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP).

John Siddle from the LRSP said: “We have ended 2018 with 56 fatalities from 48 collisions.

“The previous year saw 49 fatalities from 45 collisions.

“As you can see, there is only a difference of three additional collisions - however, an extra seven fatalities as a result.”

This included six ‘multiple victim’ crashes in which two people died, and one incident in which three people died.

Mr Siddle said: “We cannot calculate the number of serious injury collisions until they are ratified by the Department for Transport as some are downgraded and some that were slight sometimes manifest themselves to serious.”

Mr Siddle went on to reveal eight of the fatal incidents - resulting in nine deaths - were drink or drug related.

Eight of the 56 fatalities were pedestrians while 15 people who lost their lives were over the age of 70.

Mr Siddle added: “Work will continue with all the vulnerable groups, older drivers, young drivers, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and those that drive for work.

“Delivery of road safety education in schools, awareness campaigns, enforcement and public engagement will continue.

“Our thoughts are with those families, we continue to support, who have lost loved ones on our roads.”