Lincolnshire supermarkets help raise astonishing £5 million for children's cancer charity

Morrisons stores in Louth, Skegness, Spalding and Stamford have raised an incredible amount of money for children and young people's cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

The charity has thanked staff and customers of Morrisons nationwide for coming together and smashing their £3 million target in just 17 months.

In Lincolnshire shoppers have raised an impressive £42,696 towards the £5million total.

Donating change in a tin at a checkout or contributing to store fundraising activities may not seem like a grand gesture, but it all adds up to make a massive difference to children, young people and their families facing cancer.

The money raised by Morrisons in Lincoln, Louth, Skegness, Spalding and Stamford, as well as others in Lincolnshire, is already being put to use for families all over the country, and in Lincolnshire and is making a huge difference to the lives of young people and their families.

The partnership is proving so successful, that Morrisons have pledged to extend their fundraising target to £10 million by 2020 – that is £2 million more than forecast at the start of the partnership in 2020.