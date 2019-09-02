Loud bang heard just before derelict Boston house burst into flames

An eyewitness has reported a loud bang and then a window blowing out just before fire ripped through a derelict house in Boston this evening.

The blaze on London Road, close to where it becomes High Street, has caused major disruption this evening, with the road being closed off in both directions.

The aftermath of the fire by Marvin Nuro

One witness reported a loud bang bang before the top window of the building on London Road blew out.

Firefighters were called as flames were seen coming out of the building near the petrol station at just before 4pm.

The road has been blocked both ways since then, the witness said, Marvin Nuro, said.,

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said were called at 15.58pm to a fire in a two-storey derelict property.

"We currently have three crews in attendance - two from Boston and one from Kirton - with a further crew from Leverton on the way."

One eyewitness said he heard a loud bang before seeing flames.

Mr Nuro, who lives near the scene, said: "There was a massive bang at start. Top front window blew out.

"The road has been blocked of from top to bottom. Three.fire engine and about seven police cars are at the scene."

Mr Nuro said the property had been empty for a long time and fenced off to stop squatters.