Louth man is still missing after five days

Lincolnshire Police remain ‘very concerned’ over the welfare of a man who has been missing since last Wednesday (September 18).

Steven Mackie, 56, went missing from his home near Louth on Wednesday morning, and is believed to have his black Peugeot 308 with him (number plate: KS10 AEC).

Missing: Steven Mackie

The vehicle was spotted in Horncastle on Thursday morning on the A153 travelling northbound, and it is also believed the vehicle has been in the Spalding area.

Last week, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are very concerned about Steven and are appealing for any information that will help us find him.

“We are appealing for Steven to get in touch and also anyone who may know where he is or has heard from him.”

• Any sightings of Steven or his vehicle should be urgently reported to Lincolnshire Police - call 101, quoting incident number 136 of September 18.

• In an emergency, always call 999 immediately.