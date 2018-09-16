Major improvements underway to upgrade Boston Crematorium

Major improvements are under way at Boston Crematorium to improve the surroundings and make it more modern.

Seating, carpeting, décor, and lighting have all been or will be updated during the project.

The improved pulpit at the front of the chapel

It follows on from recent upgrades in technology in the chapel, with on screen tribute facilities and a new digital music system.

New individual seats have replaced the old fixed benches in the chapel, which has retained the same seating capacity but allows for more flexibility in the layout, a council spokesman said, so, for example, wheelchair users can sit within the same rows as their family instead of being in the aisle. Smaller congregations can arrange the seating to suit if desired to make it more intimate.

All of the carpeting has been replaced along with the leather upholstery and curtains with co-ordinated colour scheme of purples/lilac and greys.

The walls have been redecorated to match, and the 1960s overhead lighting has been replaced by modern energy-efficient LED units which can be dimmed to suit all occasion, said the council spokesman.

The seating and the new lighting

The hymn books have also been replaced now offering more than 600 different hymns.

The recent upgrades in technology in the chapel have added the facility to show visual tributes on screen, webcast funeral services worldwide and record services which can be supplied on various media.

The digital chapel music system is capable of sourcing almost any piece of commercially-available music, and also caters for special pieces by arrangement, such as family recordings.

The next stage will see a redundant area near the chapel upgraded to provide additional parking and further improvements internally and externally are planned for the future.

The ceiling lighting

Cllr Claire Rylott, portfolio holder for tourism, arts, culture and heritage, said: “Boston Crematorium is rather unique.

“Although an older building compared to others, it sits in an haven of tranquil natural beauty.

“With the improvements already provided and further improvements in the future, the crematorium will provide all with a better offer.”