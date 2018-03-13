Major new kitesurfing and beach sports festival heading to Skegness

Spectacular displays of kitesurfing are heading to Skegness in a new two-day festival featuring the UK’s top riders.

The £30,000 event in May sees the return of the British Kitesports Association freestyle championships after 10 years.

Team Extreme is bringing riders hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympics to Skegness. ANL-180903-170757001

It is being run as part of the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival, spearheaded by Russ Sparkes of the Grosvenor House Hotel, who is making a significant investment in bringing major watersports and beach events to the coast.

Free to spectators, it is also the first event to be officially announced as supported by the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, who have come on board as a headline sponsor.

As well as the BKSA Championships, the weekend of Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, will also include daring and skilled displays by Team Extreme - BMX riders who are currently looking to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On the Saturday night there will also be live bands on the beach as part of a traditional festival party for competitors and spectators alike.

Russ Sparkes said: “I am delighted to announce the return of the BKSA Championships to Skegness, along breathtaking displays by the Team Extreme BMX riders.

“Since purchasing the Grosvenor House Hotel, I have done my best to promote the fine attractions we have in the area. But our greatest asset along the coast is the beach.

“The return of the BKSA championships will be the first of an annual event along the coast which, having been held in Hunstanton for the past 10 years, offers an opportunity to showcase to the spectators what we have to offer.”

Andy Gratwick, chairman of the BKSA, who was a competitor in the last event organisted by Skegness Surf and Kite Academy in 2008, said: “The BKSA is delighted to be revisiting Skegness with its national freestyle tour again.

“We ran two large successful events here in the past and are looking forward to competing on the great beaches of the east coast again.”

Douglas Peel, Team Extreme director, said: “Team Extreme are bringing the best in extreme sports entertainment.

“On the show team are riders looking to compete in BMX freestyle at the 2020 Olympics as well as being current and past world champions.”

Lisa Collins, Lincolnshire Coastal BID manager, said: “The BID is delighted to be sponsoring the two-day British Kitesports Association UK Tour.

“This is an exciting event for Skegness and the Lincolnshire Coast and will bring with it huge numbers of participants and spectators.

“It will enable all sectors of the business community to benefit and get involved, and is just one of the many events that the BID will be supporting.”

More details will be available on http://www.grosvenor- skegness.co.uk/ and on the hotel’s Facebook page