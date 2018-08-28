Major roadworks will mean overnight closures on stretches of A17 near Boston

Major repairs to three stretches of the A17 near Boston, including full night time closures, starting on Monday are likely to mean disruption for drivers.

The repairs will take up to five weeks, say Lincolnshire County Council, the highways authority.

They will see sections of the A17 in South Holland and Boston Borough reconstructed.

It will include full closure overnight on two sections of the road as the work goes on, with diversions in place.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “The A17 is one of Lincolnshire’s busiest roads and is a vital part of our road network. However, sections of carriageway along the route are nearing the end of their serviceable life.

“As a result, these reconstruction works are essential to keeping the A17 up-and-running and preventing future disruption to the thousands of road users using it on a daily basis.”

The first section, which starts on Monday and will last for just one evening, affects C794 Old Main Road/A17 Fosdyke junction.

The junction will be closed from 8pm to 6am, with full closure of the C794 and temporary traffic signals on the A17.

The next section will affect the A17 at Saracen’s Head from Manor House Road junction to Saltney Gate junction and will start on Tuesday and run to the morning of Friday 14 September.

The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am every day including weekends, with a diversion route via the A16 to A151, and vice versa.

The third section takes place at on the A17 at Algarkirk from Marsh Road junction to the Blue Line Trailers access and starts on the evening of Friday 14 and runs until the morning of Tuesday 25 September.

The stretch affected will again be closed from 8pm to 6am every day including weekends, with a diversion route via A16 to A151, and vice versa

Cllr Davies added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise disruption during these improvements, including carrying all of the works out overnight when there’s less traffic on the road.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these works cause. However, due to their nature, there will inevitably be delays and longer journey times for those traveling in the evening and overnight.

“As a result, we are encouraging road users to consider using alternative routes once the works have started.”