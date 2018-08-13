Man admits sex assaults on schoolgirls

A man admitted carrying out sexual assaults on teenage schoolgirls today (Monday) when he was due to stand trial in front of a jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

James Sheridan-Shinn pleaded guilty to touching the knees and thighs of six different schoolgirls during incidents at Grantham railway station. He also admitted squeezing the bottom of one of the girls.

Sheridan-Shinn, 23, formerly of Pen Street, Boston, but now living in Preston, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to a total of 13 charges of sexual assault on dates between 1 April and 5 May 2017.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for the preparation of probation report.

Sheridan-Shinn, who appeared in the dock alongside an intermediary, was granted conditional bail to appear back before the Crown Court for sentence on 14 September.