Man airlifted to hospital after Mareham le Fen collision

Lincolnshire Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Fen Lane, Mareham le Fen, this afternoon (3pm).

Emergency services attended the junction of the Main Street, following a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a van.

The pedestrian – a man in his 80s – has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Roads are being closed in the area, including the A155 at Tumby roundabout, and police are advising people to avoid the area.

If anyone witnessed this collision, contact officers via 101 quoting incident 203 of December 19.