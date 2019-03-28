Man arrested after twin baby boys taken to hospital suffering life-threatening condition

Police are investigating after two twin baby boys were taken to hospital suffering a life-threatening condition.

Lincolnshire Police have today issued a statement about yesterday's incident involving the two boys, who are less than one years old.

A man aged 27 has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have posted a police officer as a scene guard is at a property in Granville Street in Boston in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report that a boy was taken to hospital seriously ill at around 5pm on March 27. Later the same day, we received a report that this boy’s twin brother was also seriously ill and taken to hospital.

"Both remain in hospital.

"At this stage it is unclear if these children have suffered a medical episode and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Detective inspector Lee St Quinton said: "This is clearly a sensitive case for the family involved.

"We are working closely with the family at this difficult time to establish the facts of the matter."

Police say that at this stage they are not in a position to release any further information at this stage and will issue updates later if they can provide any further information.