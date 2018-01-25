Man bites police officer after causing damage to Coningsby pub

A man who damaged property at the home of his partner and also at a pub in Coningsby - and then bit a policeman - has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for the community.

Lloyd Bower, 28, of Finchampstead, Wokingham in Berkshire, admitted the offences when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 24).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Bower was staying at the home of his on-off partner in Hudson Drive in Coningsby at Christmas.

She said that on December 27, he was ‘very drunk’ and became ‘very abusive’ and started throwing things around in the house, damaging a cooker hood and a cupboard door.

She said that at 4pm he went to the Black Swan public house in High Street, carrying a bottle of whisky.

She said he fell off a bar stool and was generally abusive and was ejected and damaged a door as he tried to force his way back into the pub.

Police were called and, in resisting arrest, he bit the forearm of PC Jonathan Barnsley, causing it to bleed.

Ms Stace said the officer had to go to hospital and be given a tetanus injection.

When interviewed, Bower told police he had been drinking at a friend’s house in Grantham and had no memory of what he had subsequently done.

David Eager, mitigating, said Bower had not previously committed offences of this nature and had repeatedly apologised for biting the police officer.

“It was purely driven by drink.” said Mr Eager.

Imposing 150 hours of unpaid work, the magistrates also ordered him to pay £704 in compensation for the damage and £100 to the police officer, as well as £170 in costs and charges.