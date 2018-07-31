Man from Fishtoft admits distributing child porn images

A man who distributed indecent images of children on an internet chatroom was spared a jail sentence when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Troy Newton was arrested after a police investigation revealed he had uploaded an illegal image on to Chatstep.

Chris Jeyes, prosecuting, said that police had received information about the image and traced the source to a person using a computer from Newton’s home address with the user name Troy.

As a result officers carried out a search of Newton’s home in September 2017 and found an i phone which contained a number of indecent images of children.

When Newton was interviewed he admitted he had uploaded some images onto Chatstep.

Mr Jeyes said “The defendant accepted he had an interest in images of other people’s wives and girlfriends and in sexual images of adult females.

“He agreed that what he had done was wrong. He said he hated himself for doing this and felt that he had let everybody down.”

Newton, 27, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft, admitted three charges of making a total of 55 indecent images of children and a further charge of distributing eight indecent images of children. The court was told that only one of the images was of the most serious type.

Newton was given a two year community order to include an offender behaviour programme plus a 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement. He was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years and given a five year sexual harm prevention order.

Laura Pittman, in mitigation, said Newton had no previous convictions and a probation report concluded that he would benefit from completing the offender behaviour programme.

She said that he lost his job as a result of publicity he had received over the court case and is now out of work.

Miss Pittman said “He understands the serious nature of the offences he falls to be sentenced for.”