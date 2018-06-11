Man has been missing since Thursday

Police are looking for a 34-year-old man who left his home in his car on Thursday and has been missing since.

Anthony Warner, of Wrangle, left home in his black Toyota Verso and was reported missing by his family because he hasn’t been seen or been in touch with his them or his friends since then.

Police say this is completely out of character.

He is described as about 5’8” tall, slim with short dark hair and with a trimmed beard. He was wearing a shirt and slacks when he left home.

His black Verso has the index number: AF 08 TVU.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Anthony since Wednesday evening or his car is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 477 of June 8.