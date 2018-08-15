Man injured two after throwing beer glass in Boston night club

A drinker injured two women when he lost his temper and threw a beer glass across a crowded night club, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Wednesday).

Benjamin Flatters had been arguing with his then girlfriend Lauren Hancock during a night out in Brown’s Bar in Dolphin Lane, Boston, when he suddenly threw a half-pint glass towards the dance floor.

James Armstrong-Holmes, prosecuting, said that during the evening Flatters, who had only been in a relationship with Ms Hancock for two weeks, had argued with his girlfriend in the club and then grabbed her by the throat telling her “Don’t fuck with me”.

He then threw the glass in temper. It hit an innocent bystander Nicola Moore who was talking with a friend at the time with shards of glass hitting Ms Hancock.

Mr Armstrong-Holmes said “The defendant had a half-pint glass in his hand. Nicola Moore saw the defendant draw his hand back behind his head and throw it towards her. It hit heron the forehead causing a laceration which began to bleed profusely.

“The glass shattered. Small shards from the glass hit Lauren Hancock who suffered three small cuts. Both girls were taken to hospital. Nicola Moore required stitches. Lauren Hancock had her wounds cleaned.”

Flatters was arrested and later admitted to police that he became involved in an argument with Ms Hancock and then threw the glass.

Flatters ,28, of Fleet Street, Holbeach, admitted charges of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm arising from the incident on 10 February this year.

Claire Howell, in mitigation, said that Flatters has served the equivalent of a 12 month jail sentence while on remand in custody following his arrest.

She said he has received counselling and a considerable amount of help for his mental health problems.

“He is extremely sorry for his actions. He does not want to go back to prison. It seems that he has had a real sea change to his approach to life.”

Flatters was given a 22 month jail sentence suspended for two years with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement which involves assistance with his mental health problems..

Judge Andrew Easteal, passing sentence, said he was suspending the jail sentence partly because of the change in Flatters since he had been held on remand in prison but also because he has already served the equivalent of a 12 month prison term.

The Judge told Flatters “I don’t think I would be doing anybody any favours , particularly the general public, by imposing a sentence which would see you detained for a little bit longer and then released without access to the help and treatment you need.”