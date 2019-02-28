Man suffers serious injuries in Boston town centre attack

Police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital after a serious assault in Boston town centre.

Police raced to the scene after they were contacted at around 4.35pm last night (Wednesday).

The man is believed to have been attacked by two others in the alleyway alongside Dunelm leading to the White Hart.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to call them on 101.

Several police cars and ambulances were reported to have attended the scene, and a cordon was in place after the attack.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital.