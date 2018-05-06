Marathon efforts raise thousands

Thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes by four people from Boston who took on the 2018 London Marathon – and its record-breaking heat.

Giles Academy teacher Kath Wood was among those battling through temperatures of 23.5C at the event last Sunday.

Marathon runner Sally Cadle.

It was her first ever long-distance race and her effort has raised £3,000 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial, in Boston (donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kaf-wood).

She said: “The last six miles, especially the last three, were hard. I was very determined not to let anyone down so just dug in and gritted my teeth to the finish line. My time was seven hours plus, but thousands didn’t complete it at all. I’m on cloud nine now.”

She offered thanks to staff and pupils at Giles Academy, in Old Leake, for all their support.

Friends Hannah Sear and Emma Hardy, of Boston Borough Council’s revenues and benefits section, ran in aid of the heart charity Cardiomyopathy UK, with Hannah’s father having hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy.

Kath Wood with her medal.

Emma finished in a time of just over four hours and 30 minutes in what was her first race of any kind.

She said: “It was on my bucket list, and so when Hannah got a place very close to her heart I decided to apply for a place with the same charity.

“I loved every minute of it, but because it was so hot there were a lot of very ill and injured people on the course – over 100 taken to hospital who had collapsed so this did make the day very hard mentally.”

It was also Hannah’s first-ever race and she recorded a time of seven hours and 30 minutes.

She said: “The event was amazing. The generosity of the London people really stood out. After water stations ran out of water they literally bought bottles of water, ice lollies and ice to give us.”

The two have so far raised £4,400 (donate at www.justgiving.com/Emma-Teague4 or www.justgiving.com/Hannah-sear1).

Sally Cadle, owner of Boston’s Pen Street Foot Clinic, ran in aid of Asthma UK, finishing in five hours and raising £2,000 (donate at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/sallycadle).

She thanked all her patients and friends who supported her, the charity and especially the Boston Light Blues Club.