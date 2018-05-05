Marking a total of 205 birthdays

Celebrations have been held at a care home near Boston to mark a 103rd and a 102nd birthday among its residents.

Eveline Annibal, 103, and Olive Maltby, 102, enjoyed a joint birthday party with family and friends at Toray Pines Care Home in Coningsby recently.

They were serenaded by Lincolnshire entertainer Jeremy, who sang a selection of old-time songs.

Eveline has lived at Toray Pines – part of the Tanglewood Care Homes group – since 2016, while Olive has been a resident since 2011.

When asked about the secret to long life, Eveline said: “I’ve got no idea! Everyone asks that.

“I have never smoked or drunk, so I would say the secret to a long life is having a good husband.”

Joanna Hufton, administrator at Toray Pines, said: “It was truly amazing to see both Eveline and Olive enjoying their birthday celebrations with their sons and daughters-in-law.

“We managed to secure a booking for the day from Jeremy who is a local singer, and a favourite of both the birthday girls.”