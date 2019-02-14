Maximum effort by mini-police for charity

Junior bobbies from Boston’s Mini Police showed maximum effort in a fundraising run at the town’s Blue Light Day last year.

And the proceeds from the mini-marathon at the Central Park event were handed over to a variety of charities at a presentation recently.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190702-141605005

When he had the idea for the race at the last minute, PC Tim Newell expected 20 or 30 of the junior cops to take part. He said he was overwhelmed to be greeted by 70-plus yellow-jacketed runners.

Between them they raised £1,800 in sponsorship and, at the Guildhall in Boston, cheques were handed over to LIVES, St John Ambulance, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and Lowland Search and Rescue.

Chief Insp James Trafford told the children: “Be proud of yourselves.”

The Blue Light Day was co-hosted by Lincolnshire Police and Boston Council to showcase emergency services.