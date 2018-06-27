Met Office issues level 2 heatwave warning – here’s what that means and how to stay safe

Slap on the sunscreen – and keep on slapping it on. The Met Office has issued an official heatwave alert, and temperatures could hit 35C this week

As a result, health advisers are warning about the dangers of the high temperatures. The level 2 warning, issued by the Met Office on Monday, said there is an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

Most of us greet the sun with a smile - but the Met Office has issued a heatwave warning

Temperatures have already hit the high 20s in many parts of Britain – and it’s set to get hotter this week.

‘Scorching weather’

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said Wednesday would bring scorching weather across the UK, with the hottest temperatures in the west of the country.

“It’s another scorcher up and down the country, unbroken sunshine for the majority and hot again,” said McGivern.

“We always talk about the south east of England being hot in these type of set ups, but increasingly, the hottest type of weather being found in the west or even the north west over the next couple of days.”

“The south east and the east coast in general starting off Wednesday with a little cloud and maybe some fresher temperatures,” said McGivern.

“Plenty of sunshine across England and Wales, but some of this patchy low cloud and mistiness has made its way in overnight.

“It doesn’t take long through Wednesday morning though for that to evaporate inland.

“The sunshine gets to work on it and it generally just retreats right back into the North Sea.”

Urging people to take precautions, Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said: “High pressure is going to dominate this week so we can expect very high levels of pollen and UV.

“If you are in the sun you have a greater chance of getting burnt in the short term.” “Long days, very still conditions and clear skies help June temperatures to get very intense.

“The sun in June is relatively the highest it gets in the sky and heat can build up over successive days.”

Top advice for being sun safe in hot weather:

* Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

* Wear sunscreen

* Wear loose cotton clothing

* Drink lots of cool drinks

* Seek shade

* Wear sunglasses and a hat

* Look out for others especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children and babies and those with serious illnesses

* Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals