Met Office issues severe weather warning for snow and ice for eastern counties

A severe weather warning for ice and snow has been issued by the Met Office for Lincolnshire and the East of England.

The yellow weather warning is in place between 6pm tonight, Wednesday November 29 and 11am on Thursday November 30.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths or where showers cause wash off on treated roads.

“Wintry showers will bring an additional hazard and may lead to 2 to 5cm of snow accumulating on ground above 100m.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The extent of ice will vary across the area with inland areas most prone whilst coastal areas are less likely to be affected.

The yellow weather warning covering the East of England

