Ministry of Sound DJ set to rock Skegness at watersports festival

Ministry of Sound DJ Gordon John is to headline on stage at the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival in Skegness.

Gordon, who is a resident on London’s Dance Power Station, has been booked for the party night during the British Kitesports Championships being held over the weekend of May 19-20.

With a reputation for spinning quality house and fun music, Gordon is set to rock the Grosvenor House Hotel as part of kitesurfing event tradition on the Saturday night,

Having DJ’d in many of London’s biggest venues over the last decade - including Ministry of Sound - Gordon has appeared at Mission in Leeds and the famous Paradise Factory in Manchester.

Recent years have seen him spread his wings internationally,

clocking up gigs in Milan, Rome, Verona, Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Copenhagen, Helsinki, New York, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

He also produces with successful tracks on labels like Nervous, Whartone, Instereo and One Fold DGTL, with many of his tracks regularly charting high in the Traxsource top 20.

As well as the British Kitesports Championships, the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival features spectacular displays from Team Extreme – BMX riders looking to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

There will also be opportunities to have a go at powerkiting and paddle boarding.

While the action is taking place on the beach, there will be more live music each day, hosted from the stage outside a new Pier Beach Bar.

Steve Vardy, general manager of UK Piers LTD, said: “We are extremely excited to open our latest attraction which is going to be enjoyed by both locals and holidaymakers.

“We are in the process of planning to build a stage and we already have some fantastic acts booked in to keep everyone entertained.

”We are excited to be supporting the East Coast Beach and Water sports Festival in May with our live entertainment.”