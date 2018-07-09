More people from Lincolnshire saving lives through deceased organ donation

New figures released today (Monday) reveal that 19 people from Lincolnshire became life-saving deceased organ donors over the last year, helping the UK reach its highest ever number of donors.

More families in the area are supporting donation, and there has been an increase in donors in Lincolnshire over the last decade.

NHS Blood and Transplant has released the figures to mark the publication of its annual Transplant Activity Report today.

The report reveals there is growing support for organ donation in Lincolnshire and around the country. Nationally, there was a record number of organ donors, with 1,574 people saving lives through deceased organ donation over the last year.

However the overall shortage of donors remains and there is an urgent need for more people to support donation.

Around three people die a day in need of a donated organ, but many people have never told their relatives they want to save lives. Letting your family know that you want to donate will make it much easier for them to support what you want.

There are still 81 people from Lincolnshire on the transplant waiting list, and a donated organ is the last and only hope for many people on the list.

Sally Johnson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all the families in Lincolnshire who have chosen to say ‘yes’ to organ donation. Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people.

“We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to save lives through organ donation. We want more people to have that opportunity.”

The annual report also demonstrates how the ageing population means the average age of potential donors is increasing. The average age of donors in Lincolnshire during the 2017 calendar year was 48.

Anyone can join the NHS Organ Donor Register, and age and medical conditions are not necessarily a barrier to donation.

However, many over 50s don’t join the NHS Organ Donor Register or tell their families they want to donate because they don’t think their organs could help other people.

Sally Johnson said: “We need more people aged over 50 in Lincolnshire to support donation.

“People in older age groups can still save and transform lives through organ and tissue donation. Many more lives could be saved by telling their families they want to donate.”

Tell your family you want to save lives through organ donation, and join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk