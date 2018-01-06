More support for charities and clubs for area’s older people

Older people in the Boston area and across Lincolnshire will be able to find a helping hand and listening ear thanks to new support for social inclusion charities and local lunch clubs.

Together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op is raising money for social inclusion causes through its Community Champions scheme.

A donation will be made each time a member shops in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet from December to March. Colleague fundraising and the carrier bag levy will also go into the pot.

The money will help social inclusion charities and luncheon clubs around Lincolnshire, including Wrangle Lunch Club and Come and Meet Each Other, continue to brighten older people’s lives.

Of such organisations, Lincolnshire Co-op community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “They really do bring light into people’s lives by providing friendship, activities, transport and other help. The money we raise together will make a real difference to their work.”

For more on the scheme, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/community.