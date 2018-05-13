More than £1,000 for cancer charity

More than £1,000 has been raised for the fight against cancer following a fundraiser in Boston.

Caroline Wilkinson, 48, of Boston, held an open house cake and coffee day at her home last month – helped by family and friends – as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

It saw £1,007.36 raised for Cancer Research UK.

Caroline was inspired to organise the fundraiser after having her mum and husband diagnosed with cancer in the past 18 months.

She said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response and thanked all those who supported the event.