More than £139k for charities

Shoppers in the Boston area have helped raise more than £139,400 to support Forces families, serving personnel, and veterans.

The sum was raised over the summer in aid of The RAF Benevolent Fund and The Royal British Legion (RBL) through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme.

This involves a donation going towards chosen good causes every time a member shops using their Dividend card, with the total for the Boston area coming in at almost £7,300.

The grand total has been split equally between the two charities and was presented to them at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre at RAF Coningsby.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s community co-ordinator Ryan Hodson said: “We’re delighted to have raised more than £139,400 together with our members and colleagues for the RAF Benevolent Fund and The Royal British Legion.”

He added: “The community around us is closely linked with the armed forces and these charities do an important job caring for the health and wellbeing of service people past and present and their families.”

Of the £139,400, more than £11,700 was collected from donation boxes in outlets.

More than £22,900, meanwhile, came thanks to people who uncluttered their wardrobes and donated unwanted clothes using Salvation Army clothing banks at Lincolnshire Co-op stores.

The proceeds of this are split between the Salvation Army and Lincolnshire Co-op, and the society’s share was added to the total.

Many Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues also held fundraisers for the cause, adding £6,600-plus to the total.

In addition, producers in Lincolnshire Co-op’s Love Local range created their own forces-themed products and 10p from each sale of these was added to the total, raising in excess of £1,800.

Area director for the RAF Benevolent Fund Mark Quinn thanked the Lincolnshire Co-op team for its ‘superb support’.

He added: “Wonderful contributions such as these allow us to continue providing a welfare safety net to those members of the RAF family in their time of need.

“As the RAF’s oldest friend, we are extremely grateful for donations which allow us to support those who need it most, and stand side by side with them through life’s highs and lows.”

RBL regional fundraising manager for the East Jo Ticehurst similarly gave a ‘huge, massive thank you’ for the donation from Lincolnshire Co-op.

She said in Lincolnshire the charity funds ‘much-needed’ community projects, including weekly Camaraderie Clubs for veterans, helps with home adaptations, and provides support through its Benefits and Money Advice Service.

“This is a generous donation that will help make a big difference in Lincolnshire,” she said.