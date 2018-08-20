Motor cyclist dies in three-vehicle collision in New York

A motor cyclist has died in a three-vehicle collision at New York.

Emergency services were called to Langrick Road just after 1pm yesterday (Sunday) where the motor cyclist riding a Suzuki GSX 1300 and two cars had been in collision.

Sadly the motor cyclist, believed to be a local man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black Mitsubishi Warrior and a black Ford Focus were also involved.

Anyone who was in the area of Langrick Road, New York around 1pm yesterday (Sunday) and saw either of the vehicles before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 239 of 19th August, with their details.

The road was closed whilst the investigation was carried out and re-opened about 8.20pm Sunday evening. Further details on this collision will be released later.