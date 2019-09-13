Motorcyclist arrested after collision which has left junction closed at Hubbert’s Bridge

A motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs following a collision near Boston this morning (Friday, September 13).

Police were called to Hubbert’s Bridge at 8.23am following a crash between a motorbike and a van.

The junction has been closed while police deal with the incident.

“The rider of the motorbike has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs,” a spokesman for the force said.

Only ‘Non serious injuries’ were sustained in the collision, they added.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to speak to police is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 77 of today’s date.