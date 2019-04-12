MP: Second referendum a ‘hammer blow to faith in democracy’

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, has called on the Prime Minister to deliver on Brexit, saying that a second referendum would be a “hammer blow to faith in democracy”.

In the Prime Minister’s statement yesterday afternoon to update the Commons on this week’s European Council meeting, Matt highlighted that 76 per cent of his constituents voted to leave the EU, saying “Every day this Parliament fails to deliver on that is another day that their faith in democracy is diminished.”

He stressed that “A second referendum would be a hammer blow to that faith in democracy and we cannot let that happen.”

Theresa May agreed with Matt, saying “I believe we do have a duty in this House to deliver in the vote of the British people, to deliver Brexit for them.”

The statement came on the day following the EU’s decision to grant an extension to Article 50 until the end of October, however the Prime Minister has reiterated her wish to deliver Brexit sooner than this, calling on MPs to agree a deal and ratify the Withdrawal Agreement.

After the session, Matt commented: “It is disappointing that some MPs from across the Commons continue to frustrate Brexit, which a large majority of my constituents want to see delivered as soon as possible.

“As I said in Parliament, every day we fail to leave the EU is another knock to democracy, and a second referendum would only serve to deeply compound that.

“ I want to see an orderly Brexit happen as quickly as possible, and will continue to back the Prime Minister in her work to deliver this.

“My commitment to delivering Brexit remains absolute.”