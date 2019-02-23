MP takes part in pioneering new surgery

Students at a Boston school took part in a pioneering new video conference with MP Matt Warman recently.

The Year 10 students at Haven High Academy discussed topics including Brexit, Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, mental health, and whether the school day should start at 10am.

The digital surgeries have been set up by The Politics Project’s and are being trialled in selected schools across the UK.

Other politicians taking part in the programme include Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, Nicky Morgan MP, and Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Jo Swinson.

Students at Haven had taken part in several hours of preparatory workshops before the digital surgery with Mr Warman.

Student Anam Rahman said: “I learnt that Matt Warman is a positive person and he respects our opinions.”

Leony Ainsworth said: “We all believe that some things need changing and he [Matt Warman MP] is here to help us do it. Don’t expect anything to change unless you get involved in politics yourself.”

Headteacher Matthew Van Lier said: “We would like to send a massive thank you to Mr Warman for his time today during the digital surgery.

“We had the opportunity to challenge him on a whole variety of current issues and understand the role of a MP. This process of developing our knowledge of the wider world and then debating with our MP has been really interesting and we appreciate his time and contribution.”

Mr Warman MP said: “I am delighted The Politics Project allowed me to keep my appointment with Haven for a Digital Surgery, even though I had to be in Northern Ireland at short notice. It provided a brilliant opportunity to engage with young people in my constituency about their hopes and ambitions, what concerns or worries them, and what changes they would like to see.”

Director of The Politics Project Harriet Andrews said: “Massive thanks to Haven and Matt Warman for being prepared to engage in a new way through this programme.”