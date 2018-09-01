MP welcomes record low number of children in workless households

New figures showing a record low of children in workless households across the East Midlands have been welcomed by the MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Statistics have revealed 32,295 fewer children are living in families without the security of work. Since last year, 29,000 fewer children across the United Kingdom are living in workless households.

Overall across Britain the number of workless households is down 964,000 since 2010, with the proportion of workless households now at its lowest level since records began in 1996. The fall over the last year was 11,000.

Locally, jobs are being created across a range of sectors, including in agriculture and tourism.

Matt said, “It’s excellent to see the number of children in workless households falling – with 32,295 fewer across the East Midlands since 2010. This means more children in families in Boston and Skegness with the security that comes with a job and a regular pay packet. Where people are able to work, the Government is making sure nothing stands in their way, and these figures reflect the success of these policy changes.”

“We are working hard to build a stronger and fairer economy - delivering a brighter, more secure future for families in Boston and Skegness – but there is more to do. That is why we are investing in a modern Industrial Strategy to build a country that works for everyone. ”