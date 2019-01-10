Museum’s Pride of Boston accolade

A museum near Boston has been honoured for the part it plays in Remembrance.

We’ll Meet Again, at Freiston, has been presented with a Pride of Boston Award by the Boston Preservation Trust for ‘excellent work in ensuring the events and sacrifices of the Second World War are not forgotten’.

The award was presented to Paul and Linda Britchford, proprieters of the museum, by the chairman of the Civic Group Dudley Bryant.

Also in attendance was David Harrigan from Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire, an ardent supporter of the museum.

For more on the museum, which re-opened following Christmas on Friday, visit wmamuseum.co.uk