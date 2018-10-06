My favourite things! World title challenger Callum Johnson tells us what he enjoys outside of boxing

Callum Johnson is a well known figure in the ring, and around Boston. But how much do you know about the world title hopeful? Here he gives a little insight into his life outside of boxing...
FAVOURITE FILM: I don’t watch many films more than once. Maybe Sister Act 2.
FAVOURITE TV SHOW: Celebrity Juice.
FAVOURITE BOOK: The Secret.
FAVOURITE FOOD: Italian Connection.
FAVOURITE HOLIDAY DESTINATION: LA or Las Vegas.
FAVOURITE POSSESSION: A bangle. It says ‘fortune favours the brave on it’. It’s sentimental.
FAVOURITE SPORTSMAN: Roger Federer. Cristiano Ronaldo. Lennox Lewis.
FAVOURITE BOXING VENUE: Peter Paine (amateur) and London O2 Arena (pro).
FAVOURITE APP: Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram - any social media.
FAVOURITE GADGET: My iPhone.
FAVOURITE TATOO: The one of my dad’s hand on my shoulder.
TOUGHEST OPPONENT: Myself.
CHILDHOOD HERO: My dad.
LUCKY CHARM/SUPERSTITION: Nothing. I’m not superstitious at all.