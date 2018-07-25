New £1.6m outlet Lincolnshire Co-op opens in Swineshead and other Neighbourhood News

School pupils, library users, and green-fingered volunteers benefited when a new £1.6m Lincolnshire Co-op food store and pharmacy opened in Swineshead.

At the official launch of the new outlet in High Street on Thursday, £250 donations were given to the Swineshead Community Hub and Library and the village’s In Bloom campaign.

Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School had already received a £250 donation when a team of colleague volunteers visited the school to paint equipment and tidy up the outside areas.

Some of the pupils attended the opening, showing off before and after shots of the volunteers’ work.

Food store manager Emma Relton said the opening day had gone well.

“There’s lots of energy around the new outlet which was great to see,” she said. “Lots of people came to see what we had to offer and told us they liked having the food store and pharmacy in one place as it will make things easier for them.

“We had a fantastic time on opening day and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve the local community.”

Pictured (from left) at the official opening are Swineshead pharmacy checking technician Angela Cowdell, food store manager Emma Relton, Lincolnshire Co-op president Steve Hughes, and chief executive Ursula Lidbetter.

BOSTON

* Ladies Probus

Boston Ladies Probus president Barbara Craven welcomed members, new member Janet Grimes, guest Irene Stewart, and guest speaker Carl Denton, to the July meeting at Merrimans Lounge and Restaurant near Boston. She thanked everyone for making the afternoon tea a great success and for providing numerous raffle prizes.

The Probus Toast and grace were given by Pam Townsend.

After lunch, members enjoyed an interesting talk by Carl Denton on forensic medicine.

He gave a fascinating insight into the gathering of forensic evidence and how it is used, and the many rules and regulations involved.

The vote of thanks was given by Liz Cunnington.

Members are reminded of the Pimms and Puds event to be held on Saturday, August 18, at the home of Jill Mahar, from 2-4pm.

They are asked to bring a chair if possible and dress appropriately for the weather.

Partners and friends are also invited to the event.

Tickets will be available at the August meeting, but anyone interested in going is asked to inform Jill Mahar if they require one.

Donations of puddings would be very welcome.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, August 15, when the guest speaker will be Johnnie Walker, Lincolnshire daffodil bulb grower, talking on Every Show has its Story.

* Mayflower Probus

The July luncheon meeting of the Mayflower Probus Club of Boston was held at The Boston & County Club.

President Trevor Dunnington gave a warm welcome to all members and the guest speaker, William Davis.

The main item of the business agenda was the presentation of an award to retiring outings organiser Derek Beckett for his 15 years service in the job.

Derek’s final outing was the recent holiday trip to Winchester which had been greatly enjoyed by all members who took part.

Arnot Wilson is the new outings organiser and has already several trips lined up including visits to the Bubblecar Museum and Bateman’s Brewery.

Arnot is also organising the annual ‘Know Your Blood Pressure’ event, due to take plce in Boston’s Market Place on Saturday, September 22, from 10.30am to 3pm.

The after lunch speaker gave an interesting talk on his 26 years’ service as a member of The Queen’s Yeomen of the Guard.

He gave a full history of the organisation and of the many and varied duties associated with the protection of The Queen and members of the royal family.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Michael Follows and the president concluded the meeting with the Probus Toast.

The date of the next meeting is Thursday, August 9.

GOSBERTON

* Fun

Next fun and fellowship for the Baptist Church is at the home of Des and Rene, in Gosberton Risegate, on Friday, July 27, at 2pm. All welcome to play board games.

Enquiries: 01775 840945

* Talk

An illustrated talk on 40 Reasons to Trust the Bible will take place in Gosberton Church Hall on Friday, July 27, at 7pm.

This will be given by Dr Martin Johnson who is the co-author of a book with the same title.

Admission is free. Refreshments will be available.

* Good Companions

A coach party of members and friends of the Gosberton Good Companions Club enjoyed a day in Great Yarmouth recently.

Club chairman Arthur Gold organised the outing, which was met with good weather.

* Strawberry quiz

About 50 people had fun at a strawberry quiz night held recently in the Gosberton Public Hall.

Everything took a strawberry theme – from the questions set by Rona Perry to the desserts made by Rowland Perry, included strawberry trifle, cheese cake, flan, pies, meringues, and strawberry and cream flavoured ice cream.

The hall was also appropriately decorated.

The question master was Arthur Gold and Sue Wayman was the checker.

The winning team was Pam’s People, with ‘Not coming home’ the runners-up.

Rona was on the door and raffle tickets were sold by Kellie Perry.

The refreshments were served by Sarah Wright, Les Stevenson, Arthur Gold, Phyllis Baxter, and Rona and Rowland Perry.

Rowland thanked all who attended and helped, especially Arthur and Sue for doing the quiz.

He went on to say that the next quiz in the Public Hall would be for the Royal British Legion on Tuesday, August 14.

For more information, contact Deborah Reynolds on deborah.reynolds90@hotmail.co.

The next Public Hall event is a prize bingo on Friday, August 24.

STICKFORD

* Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, July 27, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and cake costs £1.

Everyone is welcome to this friendly event.

* Cream teas

Cream Teas will be served in Stickford Church on Sunday, July 29, from 2-4pm.

Billed as the perfect place to keep cool, there will be homemade scones and cakes and teas and coffees available, with the chance to sit outside if the weather is fine.

Proceeds from the event will go to St Helen’s Church, Stickford.

* Send your Neighbourhood News items to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk