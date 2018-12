Police have issued a new appeal for witnesses after a crash on the A52 at Bicker in December.

The accident on December 14 involved a white Mercedes-Benz articulated lorry, a white DAF box van and a beige Fiat 500.

Both the driver and passenger in the Fiat 500 sustained serious injuries.

If you saw the collision, or have any dashcam footage, call police on 101 quoting Incident 99 of December 14.