The Revd David Dadswell has been appointed as the new Diocesan Secretary for the Diocese of Lincoln.

David is currently the Strategic Implementation Adviser to the Bishop of Lincoln, a post he has held since March 2017.

Speaking of this appointment, made by the chair of The Lincoln Diocesan Trust & Board of Finance Ltd, Mr Chris Clarke said: “David is well known to many in the diocese, having been the Bishop’s Strategic Implementation Adviser for a year now.

“He has taken strategic roles in several recent initiatives, and with his previous roles, firstly as an Anglican chaplain and more recently in business consultancy, brings a depth of knowledge and a spread of experience to the important role of Diocesan Secretary.

“David has been appointed following a rigorous selection process. We are pleased to see him in his new position and look forward to working with him in this new appointment.”

The Bishop of Lincoln, the Rt Revd Christopher Lowson, said: “We have known David in the past year to be a wise and thoughtful adviser and colleague. I know that we will now see the full range of his gifts in this new role. I look forward to working with him.”

The Bishop also thanked and paid tribute to the work of the Ven. Mark Steadman, the Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey, who was willing to help by taking up the role of Interim Diocesan Secretary.

He said: “Mark was able to build on the good work done by Angela Sibson OBE, the former Diocesan Secretary, and he has deepened a sense of team spirit in Edward King House which provides a good foundation to be able to build on in coming years.”

David is one of the country’s foremost church consultants. After 13 years in parish and sector ministry in the dioceses of Liverpool and London, David worked as an organisational behaviour consultant for 20 years with voluntary organisations including local and national churches and youth work agencies, as well as public bodies such as universities, schools and local authorities, and commercial concerns in mining and resources, utilities, engineering, science, manufacturing and financial institutions.

He was Chief Operating Officer of a boutique, international management consultancy with a focus on helping organisations to achieve their purpose more effectively.

Until his appointment in the Diocese of Lincoln, David had been an associate priest in a local team ministry in Windsor since 1997.

David’s book, Consultancy Skills for Mission and Ministry, was published by SCM in 2011.

In looking forward to taking up the post, David said: “I am very excited to have been entrusted with the opportunity to support the growth of the church in the diocese. The staff team have done so much good work; I look forward to providing, with them, the best possible service to the people and parishes of the diocese.”