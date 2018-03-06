New garden to help attract wildlife to area

Volunteers at two community groups have joined Ground Forces to create a new bog garden at Boston’s Victorian Cemetery in a bid to attract new wildlife to the area.

Following a successful funding application from Lincolnshire County Council’s Community Payback Scheme, the Friends of Boston Cemetery invited members of the Boston in Bloom Partnership to help design and start the project.

Volunteers help create a bog garden at Boston Cemetery. Photos supplied. EMN-180223-112307001

The older part of the cemetery is now a nature reserve, the new garden running along part of its border with Red Cap Lane.

Chairman of the in-bloom group Alison Fairman said: “Bog gardens are successful in encouraging wildlife to come to an area.

“To have this opportunity to work with the Friends of Boston Cemetery has been a great privilege for us, helping them to create a unique and special area, in a part of the Victorian Cemetery.

“Special thanks go to the 15 volunteers, the Payback team and Boston Borough Council.”

Volunteers help create a bog garden at Boston Cemetery. Photos supplied. EMN-180223-112318001

The installation of the Bog Garden will also be included in the 2018 Boston in Bloom campaign, with East Midlands In Bloom judges scheduled to visit the town in July.