New pizza place set to open in Boston

A new pizza takeaway is set to open in the site of the former Boston Angling Centre after officers approved the plans last week.

Boston Borough Council planning officers gave the go-ahead to a change of use from the former tackle shop, which has been vacant for some time, on Friday.

Applicant Sandra Slavinskaite, in a document submitted to the council said the pizza would be baked from fresh and pickled products in a special oven.

She said it would be produced from high quality flour and be made using a mixer and hand work.

The decision notice says the takeaway will be open 6-9pm Monday to Friday, 12noon-10pm on Saturdays and 12noon-8pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The officers report notes the renovation and use, would be an ‘improvement to the street scene of this part of Horncastle Road, and would re-open a business unit thus creating interest in the area’.

It says the layout of the shop will not be ‘greatly altered’.