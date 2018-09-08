New post created to help raise community transport charity's profile

A new fundraising officer has been appointed to a community transport charity that helps residents of Boston and the surrounding villages get around.

Boston Community Transport, a registered charity which is run by volunteers, has taken on Porscha Moore to the new position.

And she plans to try and encourage more members of the community and local businesses to get involved with it.

Porscha said: "I am excited for this opportunity. Boston is an area I know very well.

"I am looking forward to meeting local businesses and the people of Boston to see how we can all work together to help our charity within the community.

"I would like to build some solid working relationships within the community, so we can work together to help others in need of this essential scheme."

Chairman Barrie Pierpoint said: "Our members who cannot afford taxis or use public transport and cannot drive themselves, sometimes have no one else they can rely on.

“Our service is essential and very personalised, even accompanying people if need be, allowing them to continue with normal life."

The new role will also include marketing and creating new events to help bring much-needed funds to the charity.

Barrie said "We welcome Porscha to this new position. She has a challenging time ahead."

Porscha added: "There is no such thing as a little donation. All donations will help the charity reach its aims and objectives."

If you who would like to help the scheme contact porscha@bostonct.org.uk at The Len Medlock Centre, St George's Road, Boston, PE21 8YB, or phone 01205 360183.