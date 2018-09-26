New principal at Skegness Grammar School reaches for the sky for her students

Pupils who have been sitting their 11+ exams have been given a helping hand to succeed - by the new principal of Skegness Grammar School

Even before the end of the summer term, Emma Day was out visiting primary academies in the area spreading the word about what a Grammar School education could offer.

Since her first day at what is one of the oldest grammar schools in the country, she has hit the ground running by holding familiarisation sessions for pupils and parents to prepare them for the 11+ tests which took place on Friday.

“I wanted to take away the scary element for pupils and their parents. It’s important every child has the best possible chance of doing well,” Emma said. “This week we will be starting with 12+ familiarisation sessions for students who believe they didn’t do as well as they could have done when they sat the 11+.”

A grammar school alumnus, Emma holds a Master’s degree in Chemistry from Lincoln College at the University of Oxford, and joins Skegness Grammar School from the Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall, another David Ross Education Trust school, where she was also principal.

During her time at Barnes Wallis, she was a driving forces behind the academy’s record-breaking results, including securing the title of most improved secondary school in Lincolnshire in 2016. “I’m a very hands-on principal and am currently working with Year 13 in helping them with their Oxbridge applications to study medicine. I will also be teaching A-level chemistry, so I can really support students.”

Emma said she couldn’t resist the opportunity of joining Skegness Grammar School as principal. “It is a school which is steeped in history as one of the country’s oldest grammar schools and prides itself on delivering an outstanding education,” she said. “This year’s GCSE and A-Level results were amazing and building on these results were too good an opportunity to miss. We’ve already had an open evening and there were over 300 families there all incredibly positive about the school. The passion and dedication of the students is overwhelming.”

The wife of a fighter pilot instructor based at RAF Coningsby, Emma says she and her husband, Paul, will continue to live in Woodhall Spa with their two children - Maddie, 8, and Sienna, 6. “We have family in Woodhall Spa and love it there, but I am also looking forward to getting involved with the local community in Skegness,” she said. “I’m really excited.”