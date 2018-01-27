New units aim to encourage town growth

Developers say plans for a series of new business units, close to the Boston Enterprise Centre, will make a ‘positive contribution’ to the town and ‘encourage’ business growth and development.

Plans have been submitted to Boston Borough Council by TR Property for 12 units, in three separate buildings, on Enterprise Way, off Gilbert Drive.

A Design and Access Statement says the units will be ‘speculative mixed use’ but the majority would be best for light industrial use, storage, assembly and leisure.

It says the leisure could be a gymnasium or similar, with one unit suitable for use as a restaurant and/or cafe.

The statement says: “This proposed development would deliver a positive contribution to the availability of high quality commercial business space in the area.

“The size of the units has been specifically designed to suit small and fledgling business to encourage business growth and development.

“The arrangement of the site has been designed to create an environment where collaboration and enterprise can flourish whilst allowing flexibility and business growth.”

For more, search application B/17/0520 on the council’s planning portal.

l An application has also been submitted for nine industrial units, along with vehicular access and parking off Reed Point, Spalding Road, in Sutterton.

The plans, from Fossitt and Thorne, say building is intended as ‘starter units’ but says it will have a modular design which will see units linked internally and able to join together to form larger modules.

The plans will also see a new footpath installed from the junction of Spalding Road and Mill Lane.

The report states the development is a ‘great opportunity for Boston’

For more, search application B/17/0534