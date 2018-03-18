New workshops help to deal with modern issues

A private family therapy service is offering new parenting workshops in Boston to help keep up with the digital age.

Family Graffiti was set up by Morris Barnes, from Grantham, a former children’s services worker who spent his life working with families in need, as well as being a therapeutic foster carer for children with additional needs.

On retirement he developed a technique to help parents deal with difficult emotions in their children.

Gemma Price, from Ruskington, joined the new business to help with marketing and explained: “We teach parents Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques and show them how to introduce them into their everyday parenting.

“Things aren’t the same as they used to be: the digital age, and our increasingly connected (and yet disconnected) social lives with such things as Facebook and online gaming have brought new behavioural challenges that old parenting techniques simply do not support or help.

“There has been a steep rise in depression, anxiety, stress and unhappiness in both adults and children.

“Family Graffiti’s techniques are designed to help families and children cope with these difficult feelings, emotions and behaviours.”

Mr Barnes started delivering workshops for Rainbow Stars support group in Sleaford for families of children with additional needs and will now run weekly parenting workshops in Boston at the Spirit of Endeavour on Thursdays 1pm-2.30pm

They have started workshops too at Darmon’s Funhouse on Station Road, in Sleaford, every Tuesday, 1pm-2.30pm

The first was last Tuesday on anxiety and preventing its triggers.

There are guidance packs on each topic.

For more details visit: www.facebook.com/FamilyGraffiti/ or www.familygraffiti.co.uk