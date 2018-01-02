New Year’s period sees four arrested over drink-driving offences in Boston

Four more people with Boston addresses have been arrested and named as part of Lincolnshire Police’s festive drink-driving campaign as New Year’s celebrations took place.

The latest update from Lincolnshire Police as part of the Think Don’t Drink campaign include the below.

On New Year’s Eve:

l Kestutis Ignatenko, 22, of Standish Grove, Boston, who was arrested on Main Ridge East, Boston.

l Donatas Miksys, 24, of Argyle Street, Boston, who was arrested on Sleaford Road, Boston.

l Dovydas Freimontas, 25, of Tunnard Street, Boston, was arrested on Lister Way, Boston.

All of the above will appear at Boston Magistrates court on January 24.

On New Year’s Day:

l Jaroslaw Buczkowski, 47, of Tannery Close, Boston, who was arrested on Market Place, Boston.

He will appear at Boston Magistrates court on 31 January.

They join 39 others arrested under drink-driving offences across the county since the campaign began on Monday, December 18. It ended on New Year’s Day.

It is hoped that the move to name those charged ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

The limits for drink-driving are 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.