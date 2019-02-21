No sick day in 29 years for Boston-area care home worker

When was your last sick day? This winter? Sometime last year? Maybe the year before? For one staff member at a care home near Boston the answer is, amazingly, not since she started almost three decades ago.

Linda Nicholson (right) joined Toray Pines Care Home, in School Lane, Coningsby, when it opened its doors in 1990 and has remained the home’s chief laundry keeper ever since.

In that time, she has never had a day off sick.

When asked for her secret, Linda said: “I think it comes down to dedication and enjoyment of the job. Of course, there are days when you don’t feel 100 per cent, but there’s still laundry to do regardless.

“I’m very proud of my long service and I like to take pride in what I do. Twenty-nine years later and I still enjoy coming to work. I love spending time with the people I work with, particularly the residents.”

Linda’s dedication and service to the Tanglewood Group care home has been recognised by the care provider’s founder, Tracy Ann Shelbourn.

“I’d like to pay tribute and thanks to Linda for her 29 years of service,” she said.

“We founded Tanglewood in 1989 and Linda is one of our longest serving team members. Staff like Linda make a care home and her long service at Toray Pines has not gone unnoticed – she has an excellent reputation among the home’s staff and residents.

“Delivering the best care to residents is only possible if you have a talented, passionate and dedicated team. We’re fortunate to have many team members like Linda across our other homes who have worked for Tanglewood for decades.”

The care home recently held a celebration to mark Linda’s 29th anniversary with the business.