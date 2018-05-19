Nominate your school’s admin staff for chance to win £1,500 for your school

Lincolnshire residents have been invited to get their school office and admin staff recognised for the first time with their very own awards - and you could win £1,500 for your school.

The first ‘School Superheroes’ awards - backed by Cartridgesave.co.uk - is searching for administrators in Lincolnshire that go above and beyond for the good of others.

Students, children, parents and teachers are being invited to nominate their favourite office administrator and explain why they are the backbone of their school.

The winning administrator will receive £1,500 for their school and £500 to treat themselves. There will also be two runners up, who will each receive £250 for their schools and £250 for themselves.

To enter the contest, visit www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/school-superhero and explain in just 150 words why your favourite school administrator deserves to be the nation’s favourite.

You have until Monday November 26 to vote for your dream team member, with the winners being announced on the Cartridge Save website on Monday December 17.

Every single member of staff who receives a nomination will be presented with a printed certificate which includes the lovely words written about them - so they will have a permanent reminder of why they are so special.

Ian Cowley, managing director of Cartridgesave.co.uk, said: “We want to celebrate the unsung heroes in the school office. The ones who work tirelessly to make our schools the best they can be.

“Their friendly faces and can-do attitudes deserve to be rewarded and we can’t wait to share your nominations and give them further reasons to shine.”