Nostalgic time at ‘Lanc Tank and Military Machine’ spectacular

The Lincolnshire Aviation and Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby, attracted crowds in their hundreds for a special event over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Lanc, Tank and Military Machines ran over two days and delighted spectators and visitors to the East Kirkby venue.

Attractions at the military weekend included an M36 Jackson tank destroyer, two Chaffee tanks, Lancaster taxy runs, military vehicles, trade stands and flying displays.

Crowds were entertained by real firing tanks and a Lancaster back at East Kirkby, in conjunction with the Mid-Lincs MVT.

Entertainment on the day was provided by Damaris Jean and the Festival Swing Dance Society.

The two-day spectacular also saw Foxhole 44 reenactment group make an appearance, reminding visitors of what life was like 74 years ago.

The once a year event was a hit with visitors of all ages .

The next events at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre will be the Lincolnshire Bike Night on June 13 and the East Kirkby Air Show on Saturday, August 4.

Pictures: John Aron.