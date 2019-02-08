Not looking forward to Valentine’s? A Boston café might have the answer as it prepares to hold a Valentine’s event with a difference

A Valentine’s event with a twist is to be held in Boston in a bid to tackle loneliness.

The Ridge Rooms café, in Main Ridge West, will be holding an Evening of Friendship and Food on Friday, February 15.

Mindful of how Valentine’s can highlight feelings of loneliness, the business is looking to widen the focus of the annual celebration to include friendship.

People are invited to get together with friends for a three-course meal (and complimentary bottle of Prosecco for tables of four).

Owner Leanne Hills said: “We are very excited about our Evening of Friendship and Food, it is just another way we can help bring people together and celebrate friendships. Knowing someone is there for you, whether it is an old friend or someone new, can really help when times get tough.”

Find more information at www.facebook.com/TheRidgeRooms or call 07734 454366.